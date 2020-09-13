Barcelona star Lionel Messi – who was seeking to leave Camp Nou – made a dramatic U-turn to stay back at the club for the upcoming season, bringing a huge relief for his fans. Now, it seems like things are not rosy between the six-time Ballon D’Or-winner and young Ansu Fati. Diario GOL claims that Messi’s brother was the manager of Fati and was apparently the one who helped him signed up with Barca. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘£615k engagement ring’ For Georgina Rodriguez is The Most Expensive For a WAG. Here's The List

Lately, he has decided to dump his agent and move on to Jorge Mendis – who is one of the best football agents's in the world and also manages Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo. This has not gone down well with Messi – who has got close to Fati as friends. The Argentinian star now wants Barca coach Ronald Koeman to play the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele over Ansu Fati, in a bid to ruin his career at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, Koeman – who has been hailing the Spanish international highly – has reaffirmed that Messi – who has a lot of power in the Barca circles – will not have any privileges at Camp Nou anymore. Ahead of the LaLiga season, Barca played a friendly with a third-division club where Messi played for 45 minutes.

The 33-year old had decided to leave the club after Barca’s humiliating 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.

He had a change of heart as he did not want to get into a tussle with the club that has given him everything.

Reported had suggested that Messi was keen on rejoining forces with Pep Guardiola at Etihad and the talks between the two parties had also got underway.