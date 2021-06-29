New Delhi: Lionel Messi became the player with the most appearances for Argentina when he took to the pitch in a Copa America 2021 clash versus Bolivia on Monday. The 34-year-old surpassed Javier Mascherano. It was Messi’s 148th match for Argentina, while veteran Sergio Aguero played his 100th game for the country. Also Read - ARG vs BOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips Copa America 2021, Group A: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XI For Argentina vs Bolivia, Arena Pantanal at 5:30 AM IST, June 29
From the outset, Messi was in sublime form as his assist was converted into a goal that broke the deadlock in the sixth minute of the match. Alejandro Dario Gomez found the back of the net. Twenty-seven minutes later, Messi got on the scoresheet as he helped Argentina double the lead. Messi slotted in a penalty and Argentina was 2-0 up, looking comfortable in the match.
For Bolivia, things went from bad to worse when Messi once again scored. The Argentine captain made the most of a through ball as he lobbed it over the goalkeeper with the utmost composure.
Messi has scored a brace for Argentina for the first time in 18 games: his last brace had been in the 5-1 win against Nicaragua in August 2019. Messi now has 75 goals for Argentina – two shy of legendary Pele’s feat.
With the win, Argentina strengthens its spot at the top of the table from Group A. Argentina is followed by Uruguay in the second spot.