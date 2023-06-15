Home

Lionel Messi Scores Fastest Goal In International Friendly Against Australia | WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi is playing his first game after making a move to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Australia. (Image: Twitter)

Beijing: Lionel Messi scored the fastest-ever goal in his career for Argentina when the former Barcelona superstar curled one home against Australia in just 80 seconds in an international friendly on Thursday.

Setting onto the field for the first time since his Inter Miami move, Messi punished the opponent for giving him space and the Argentine World Cup winner slotted the ball home past opposition goalie Mat Ryan in a low finish.

Messi’s previous fastest goal was in 127 seconds back in 2018 when he scored for Barcelona against Chelsea in an UEFA Champions League clash. Incidentally, Argentina knocked out Australia in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar before going on to lift the title.

Lionel Messi. THE GREASTEST THERE IS. THE GREATEST THERE WAS. THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE.

pic.twitter.com/v5Iquy5ONu — george (@StokeyyG2) June 15, 2023

Argentina will take on Indonesia in Jakarta on Monday. It was Messi’s seventh goal in seven consecutive games for Argentina and also his first-ever goal in the opening two minutes of a game.

Meanwhile, Messi shifted hi base to United States after he decided not to renew his contract with Ligue 1 giants PSG at the end of the season. After his departure from the French club, the former Barcelona star was rumoured to return to his boyhood club but instead moved to Inter Miami.

“I’m not going back to Barça, I’m going to Inter Miami,” Messi had said in a statement with Mundo Deportivo. “I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami. I still haven’t closed it one hundred percent. I’m missing some things but we decided to continue on the path.

“If the Barcelona thing didn’t come out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more in my family,” he added.

