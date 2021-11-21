France: Lionel Messi scored his maiden goal in Ligue 1 on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain beats Nantes 3-1, overcoming a red card for goalkeeper Keylor Navas. After the debacle of Euro Cup 2020, Kylian Mbappe carried on his terrific goalscoring form with an early goal in the match, but Randal Kolo Muani scored a goal to equalize the score to 1-1 after Navas was sent off. Dennis Appiah’s freak goal put PSG back into the game. With just 10 minutes left in the match, Messi assured another win keeping a tally of 12 wins in 14 league games this season before the Champions League tour of Manchester City next week. Mauricio Pochettino’s side increased their lead over Lens to 13 points.Also Read - Lionel Messi's Argentina Officially Qualifies For 2022 Qatar World Cup Despite Draw vs Brazil

Messi missed the last two PSG games before the international break due to injury, but returned alongside Neymar and Mbappe after assuring Argentina a place in the 2022 World Cup.

Nantes had beaten PSG on his last visit to the capital in March, but Mbappe ensured that the hosts made a perfect start by redirecting Leandro Paredes' long-distance effort to Alban Lafont.

The young sensation from France has scored seven goals in his last four appearances after scoring five goals for his country in a World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan and Finland last week.

Lafont put a fine performance as he produced a series of good saves to keep Nantes in the game, blocking Messi twice while denying Neymar and Mbappe with his legs.

Nantes sensed their opportunity though when Navas was shown a red card on the 65 minute of the game after charging outside his area, pursuing the long ball.

With Gianluigi Donnarumma ill, Sergio Rico, who was a third choice, appeared for the first time this season at the expense of Neymar, made a brilliant reflex stop in the match.

Inputs from AFP