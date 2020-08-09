Lionel Messi rose to the occasion and gave the world a glimpse of his genius against Napoli on Saturday night in a Champions League game when he scored an incredible solo goal in the 23rd-minute of the match. The goal came after Barca had already taken the lead in the 10th-minute of the game, thanks to Clement Linglet’s header. Also Read - Barcelona vs Napoli Live Streaming Details UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16: When And Where to Watch BAR vs NAP Online, Latest Football Matches, TV Timings in India, Probable XI, Squads

Messi – who is usually seen on the left-hand side of the pitch – for a change made a move to the right-hand side of the pitch and the move worked wonders. He first took control of the ball outside the box and then made his way past three opponents – while falling over twice – before slotting it in the far corner with a wonderful finish, where the goalkeeper David Ospina had no chance.

Here is the video of the goal:

Here is how Twitter praised Messi – who is desperate to win the Champions League after 2015.

Messi scores a wonder goal, has one wrongly disallowed and then wins a penalty (which he doesn’t take). All in 45 minutes. Yet the scoreline will say all he did was score one. The GOAT pic.twitter.com/bC3ZxmNEXT — MC (@CrewsMat19) August 8, 2020

That goal is the purest distillation ot Messi. Takes on the whole backline, incredible control, gets up with no fuss, checks to fake Ospina and finds the finish off balance. No words can do this man justice — Sameer (@Sameer_R13) August 8, 2020

Meanwhile, at the stroke of half-time, Luiz Suarez scored from the spot, and a couple of minutes later Insigne scored. The score at half-time read 3-1, with Barca leading 4-2 on aggregate. The hosts are well and truly in control of the game.