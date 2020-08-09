Lionel Messi rose to the occasion and gave the world a glimpse of his genius against Napoli on Saturday night in a Champions League game when he scored an incredible solo goal in the 23rd-minute of the match. The goal came after Barca had already taken the lead in the 10th-minute of the game, thanks to Clement Linglet’s header. Also Read - Barcelona vs Napoli Live Streaming Details UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Round of 16: When And Where to Watch BAR vs NAP Online, Latest Football Matches, TV Timings in India, Probable XI, Squads
Messi – who is usually seen on the left-hand side of the pitch – for a change made a move to the right-hand side of the pitch and the move worked wonders. He first took control of the ball outside the box and then made his way past three opponents – while falling over twice – before slotting it in the far corner with a wonderful finish, where the goalkeeper David Ospina had no chance. Also Read - UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Live Streaming Details: Full Schedule For Group Stage, Time in India (IST) And Where to Watch
Here is the video of the goal: Also Read - Barcelona Fans Celebrate After Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus, Real Madrid Get Knocked Out of Champions League | POSTS
Here is how Twitter praised Messi – who is desperate to win the Champions League after 2015.
Meanwhile, at the stroke of half-time, Luiz Suarez scored from the spot, and a couple of minutes later Insigne scored. The score at half-time read 3-1, with Barca leading 4-2 on aggregate. The hosts are well and truly in control of the game.