Lionel Messi Scripts History In Paris, Bags Record 8th Ballon D’or

After 2021, Lionel Messi finally bags his 8th Ballon D'or.

Lionel Messi Scripts History In Paris, Bags Record 8th Ballon D'or. (Image: Twitter)

Paris: It was as usual at the Ballon D’or Ceremony in Paris on Monday as one of all-time greats of the game, Lionel Messi scripted history by clinching a record 8th Ballon D’or at the Theatre Du Chatelet.

No player in the history has bagged as many titles as the Argentine captain. Only Cristiano Ronaldo is close to his rival with 5 awards.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland finished 2nd followed by PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, who finished 3rd.

💬 The speech of the 2023 Ballon d’Or winner, Lionel Messi #ballondor pic.twitter.com/HRaNdRwclG — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@ballondor) October 30, 2023

