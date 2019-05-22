Argentina national football coach Lionel Scaloni has announced his roster for the upcoming Copa America, which will be led by Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero. Manchester City’s forward Aguero has not played with the national team since last year’s early FIFA World Cup exit in the round of 16 at the hands of France, who went on to win the title, reports EFE news. Aguero also made the Argentina squad for the first time under Scaloni.

Although Angel Di Maria’s name was also called for the national team but he is unlikely to play due to injury. River Plate’s defender Milton Casco was named for the national team for the first time. Surprisingly, Scaloni ruled out Gabriel Mercado and Mauro Icardi, who have been called up regularly.

The Copa America is scheduled to be played between June 14 and July 7 in Brazil. Argentina plays in Group B alongside Colombia, Paraguay and Qatar. Argentina is set to start its 2019 Copa America campaign against Colombia on June 15 and then will play Paraguay four days later and wrap up the Group Stage against Qatar.

The 23-man squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Esteban Andrada and Agustin Marchesin.

Defenders: Renzo Saravia, German Pezzella, Juan Foyth, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna , Milton Casco and Ramiro Funes Mori.

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso, Roberto Pereyra, Rodrigo De Paul, Paulo Dybala, Exequiel Palacios and Angel Di Maria.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Lautaro Martinez and Matias Suarez.