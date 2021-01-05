Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos – who is into his last six months of his contract – – has made a stunning revelation lately. According to Spanish publication El Chiringuito TV report, Ramos has informed Madrid president Florentino Perez that Paris Saint-Germain has told him that they want to form a team with him (Ramos) and Lionel Messi. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Case Controversy: Juventus Star May Not Have to Appear in Court Against Ex-Model Kathryn Mayorga

"At PSG they have told me that they will make a team with me and with Messi," Ramos was quoted as saying.

This also means that Messi and Ramos will unite with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Angel DiMaria at the French club. That would make a star-studded line-up – if the dream union happens!

Considering Madrid is looking for an experienced center-back and Ramos in all probability will be the one they lure.

Meanwhile, it is no secret that PSG is interesting in getting the Barcelona captain’s services – along with Manchester City – for the upcoming season.

It would be interesting to see how PSG can financially lap up the two world-class stars during the times of the pandemic. The French giants may not have to pay a transfer fee as their contract ends – yet, considering they are top athletes – would be interesting to see how much they demand.

Recently, Messi became the first foreigner to make 500 appearances in Spain’s La Liga as Barcelona beat bottom side Huesca 1-0 on Sunday. It was their first match of the New Year.

In 2020 – after the Champions League exit against Bayern Munich – Messi informed the club that he wanted to leave Camp Nou. In a few day’s time, the Argentinian footballer made a dramatic U-turn and decided to stay back at Camp Nou till the end of the ongoing season.

One thing for certain – the transfer market is bound to heat up!