After a forgetful last week, Lionel Messi would feel better when Barcelona take on Cadiz on Sunday. The Argentine would be on the verge of a new record. He has the opportunity of making most appearances for Barcelona in LaLiga clashes. Messi has made 505 LaLiga appearances for Barcelona and is equal with veteran Xavi Hernandes.

In the all-time list of most appearances, Messi has the chance of edging Xavi and Athletic Bilbao midfielder Raul Garcia, with the trio currently tied in 9th place. With the appearance, he will go one behind Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (507).

Real Betis star Joaquin is at the top of the tally for making the highest appearances in La Liga history, with 567 games spread across two spells at the Estadio Benito Villamarin, as well as time at Valencia and Malaga.

With Barcelona facing a hectic schedule, reports claim that the 33-year old could be rested for the game against Cadiz at Camp Nou.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife on Messi’s transfer. Reports suggest that he could be on his way out of Camp Nou and could head to Etihad and reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. Man City at the moment has claimed to have not made an offer to the Barcelona captain.

Recently, Messi denied making and negotiations with other clubs and has said that he will wait for his contract to get over before taking a call on his future at Camp Nou.

“I’m not thinking too far ahead in the short term and just want to see how the season finishes. I will not negotiate with other clubs. I will wait for the season to end and in June I will decide,” said the Barcelona superstar recently as per a report on ESPN.