Camp Nou: The news that Barcelona's favourite son, Lionel Messi would not continue at Camp Nou despite having reached an agreement sent shock waves across the globe. , but it has and it seems Messi would now find a new home for the upcoming season.

According to a report on Marca, it suggests that Messi would either head to England or France, with Manchester City and PSG emerging as frontrunners to get the Argentinian icon onboard.

Earlier, Messi was expected to sign the new contract after he became a free agent on 30th June. In fact, it was agreed that the star striker will sign a new four-year contract despite suffering a huge wage cut.

However, the formal signing could not be completed due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations), the club confirmed on Thursday.

Barcelona said in its media statement, “Despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it cannot be formalized due to economic and structural obstacles (Spanish LaLiga regulations)”.

The Club added, “Faced with this situation, Lionel Messi will not continue linked to FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the Club cannot finally be fulfilled. Barça would like to wholeheartedly thank the player for his contribution to the enhancement of the institution and wish him the best in his personal and professional life”.

The 34-year-old was in top form in the recently concluded Copa America, where he led Argentina to their first international title since 1993. Argentina beat Brazil in the final to lift the crown.