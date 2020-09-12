After all the drama over the last month, normalcy has finally descended at Camp Nou as Lionel Messi – who made a U-turn on his transfer plans – would be leading the side in a pre-season friendly. It will also be Ronald Koeman’s first match after joining the Catalans. Luis Suarez – who is in all likelihood leaving the club – is not featuring in the Koeman XI. Also Read - Premier League 2020-21 Live Streaming Matchweek 1, Full Schedule, Timings in IST: All You Need to Know About EPL

Messi joined the practice last week after he made up his mind of not going in for a legal face-off with the club that has given him everything.

'This is impossible, and then the other way was to go to trial. I would never go to court against Barca because it is the club that I love, that gave me everything since I arrived, it is the club of my life, I have made my life here,' Messi had said.

Koeman – who worked with the Argentine this week – has been extremely impressed with him, rating him as the very best.

Barcelona announced in a statement on Saturday, alongside a photo of all four players: ‘For the third consecutive season, the four wearers of the armband will be Leo Messi, Sergio Busquets, Gerard Piqué and Sergi Roberto, in that order.

Messi decided to leave Camp Nou after the Spanish giants could not win a single title in the season gone by and to make things worse, Barca were humiliated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.

Reports suggested that the six-time Ballon D’Or-winner was interested in rejoining Pep Guardiola at the Etihad. Other English clubs were also eyeing him. Apart from the legal tussle, another reason that played a huge part in him changing his mind was his family.