Lionel Messi, Shah Rukh Khan Summoned by Bihar District Consumer Commission; Here’s WHY!

Messi was reportedly the brand ambassadors of the educational institution in Muzzafarpur.

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has been asked to appear before a district consumer commission in Bihar's Muzzafarpur. (Image: Twitter X)

Muzzafarpur: Argentine football captain Lionel Messi finds himself in trouble. Messi has been summoned by Bihar District Consumer Commission to appear before the court on April 12. As per a report in the Mathrubhumi, Messi been told to appear on April 12 in a case related to an educational institution. So, what is the case all about?

Messi was reportedly the brand ambassadors of the educational institution in Muzzafarpur. The petitioner’s sons joined the institute and as their studies went on, they dropped out without completing the entire course. The petitioner had to pay off two loans in multiple categories despite the fact knowing that they have paid off for the son’s college studies.

A case was lodged with the district consumer commission which summons seven people that includes Shah Rulk Khan as well.

Messi is currently plying his trade with MLS side Inter Miami CF. He will be favourite to land the Best FIFA Football award that will be held on Monday, January 15, in a starry ceremony in London. The World Cup-winning captain is nominated alongside his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City forward Erling Haaland.

Messi, Busquets, Alba, and Suárez are together again, this time in Major League Soccer. Preseason training for Inter Miami officially opened Saturday, with Suárez being seen in his new colors for the first time after signing a one-year deal last month to join the trio of his former teammates who arrived last summer.

“To come help a team that has well-known players that everyone knows and (adjust) to the other players and what is a new club and do what the club wants — which is to attempt to win an MLS Cup and do it with professionalism — is what is wanted of me,” Suárez said.

(With agency inputs)

