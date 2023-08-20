Top Recommended Stories

Lionel Messi scored 10 goals in seven matches en route to Inter Miami's Leagues Cup ti-tle winning campaign.

Updated: August 20, 2023 2:04 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

Antonela shares a cute moment with Lionel Messi after Inter Miami's win. (Image: Twitter)

Miami: Wherever Lionel Messi goes, his family is there to support him. On Sunday as Inter Miami played the Leagues Cup final against Nashville FC, Messi’s wife Antonela and his sons were there in the stands to cheer for the best man on the pitch.

And the Argentine didn’t disappoint. The 36-year-old gave Inter Miami the lead with a stunning left footer on 24 minutes before scoring another during the penalty shootout as they beat Nashville FC 10-9 on penalties to lift the Leagues Cup. Both teams were 1-1 at the end of regulation time.


