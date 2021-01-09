Brazil football legend Rivaldo feels Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has 2-3 more seasons left to play at the highest level. Messi has been in decent form in 2020/21 season has contributed 12 goals and six assists for Barcelona in all competitions. Also Read - Lionel Messi-Sergio Ramos to Unite at PSG? Real Madrid Star Reveals Transfer Plans Featuring Barcelona Captain

The Brazilian said that Messi is back to his best and started 2021 with great performances in Bluagrana's colours. In the last match against Athletic Bilbao, Messi netted a brace to power Barcelona to a 3-2 win.

"Lionel Messi has started 2021 very strongly with great performances, goals and assists as we are all used to seeing,"

“It’s important for him and the club to maintain their relationship, as he might be ending his time as a Barcelona player,” Rivaldo told Betfair.

Ahead of this season, Messi expressed his desire to leave Barcelona after bitter relations with then club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The Argentine was heavily linked with some of the biggest clubs of Europe which includes Manchester City, Paris-Saint Germain and Inter Milan.

However, Messi decided to reverse his decision and complete his contract tenure till 2021 summer at Barcelona.

Rivaldo is delighted to see Messi play his best football again and wants everyone to appreciate the pleasure of watching him.

“We still don’t know if he will renew his contract, but at least we are watching him play near his best again, which indicates he should keep playing at the highest level for at least 2-3 more seasons.

“We must appreciate the pleasure of watching him perform such magnificent football,” he added.

Rivaldo further shed light on Messi’s importance to Barcelona by claiming that even when the Argentine isn’t playing at his best, he still continues to be the best player at the club.

“Anyway, it’s important to note that even when Messi isn’t playing at his best, he still continues to be the best player at Barcelona, which magnifies his quality and importance to the club.”