Lionel Messi on Friday confirmed that he will keep playing for Barcelona, bringing an end to speculations after he had hinted on a possible transfer. Speaking to Goal.com, Messi said that he did not want to get into a legal dispute and that brought relief to his fans – who had never thought of the Argentine playing elsewhere. Also Read - Lionel Messi Decides to Stay at Barcelona to Avoid Legal Battle, Camp Nou Fans Celebrate on Twitter | POSTS

So, what were the reasons that made Messi change his mind? Also Read - Lionel Messi Confirms of Staying With Barcelona Next Season to Avoid Legal Dispute

He did not want to get into a legal battle with a club he had started his journey with. Also Read - I Don't Want Lionel Messi Anywhere Near Premier League: Liverpool Star Andy Robertson

“I thought and was sure that I was free to leave, the president always said that at the end of the season I could decide if I stayed or not. Barça gave me everything and I gave it everything. I know that it never crossed my mind to take Barça to court,” he said.

“Now they cling to the fact that I did not say it before June 10, when it turns out that on June 10 we were competing for La Liga in the middle of this awful coronavirus and this disease altered all the season. And this is the reason why I am going to continue in the club. Now I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the €700 million clause, and that this is impossible,” he added.

That was not the only reason. It is no secret that Messi loves his family a lot, especially his kids, and when they started crying on hearing that they will have to leave Camp Nou, they promptly started crying. This seems to be another reason for Messi’s change of heart.

“When I communicated this to my wife and children, it was a brutal drama,” he said.

“The whole family crying, my children did not want to leave Barcelona, ​​nor did they want to change schools. Now I am going to continue in the club because the president told me that the only way to leave was to pay the 700 million clause, that this is impossible. I love Barcelona and I’m not going to find a better place than here anywhere. Still, I have the right to decide. I was going to look for new goals and new challenges. And tomorrow I could go back, because here in Barcelona I have everything,” he concluded.