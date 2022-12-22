Lionel Messi Staying at PSG, Extends Contract With Ligue 1 Champions- Report

The French club were pushing for the extension for months and now finally it has been accepted by the Argentine captain.

Lionel Messi Staying at PSG, Extends Contract With Ligue 1 Champions- Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: News coming in from Paris that 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Lionel Messi is staying at PSG as he quashes all rumours of his possible move to Inter Miami or Barcelona.

Italian Journalist, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that PSG reached a verbal agreement with Messi. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. The length of the contract and salary are yet to be decided as the management is working on it.

🚨🇦🇷 Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. #PSG No decision yet on leght of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon. Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. pic.twitter.com/upho1SCc7P — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022

Romano also revealed that Messi did get offers from Inter Miami and former club FC Barcelona but it never advanced. The French club were pushing for the extension for months and now finally it has been accepted by the Argentine captain.

Leo Messi never accepted Inter Miami proposal or negotiated with Barcelona. He was approached by both clubs but it was never advanced 🚨🇦🇷 #Messi Paris Saint-Germain have been pushing for months will president, board, coach to extend his contract — he has now accepted. pic.twitter.com/g1Rh0i9jEW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022

PSG play their latest Ligue 1 match on 29th December (IST) against bottom-dwellers Strasbourg. The French champions are unbeaten in their last 5 matches and would be looking to extend their good run.

In the UEFA Champions League, they will be facing Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 in Feb.