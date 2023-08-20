Home

Lionel Messi Stunner Powers Inter Miami Lift Leagues Cup Beating Nashville In Final – WATCH

This was Lionel Messi's 44th trophy in his playing career, making him the most decorated footballer of all time. It was Inter Miami's first-ever trophy.

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Nashville in Leagues Cup final. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi took the United States football by storm as the Argentine scored his 10th goal in seven games and help Inter Miami lift the Leagues Cup on Sunday. Messi’s 24th-minute left-footed curler was a thing of a beauty as Inter Miami defeated Nashville SC 10-9 on penalties. It was the 44th trophy in Messi’s career, making him the most decorated footballer.

Messi was initially booed by the Nashville fans at the start of the game every time he touched the ball. But his 24th opener silenced all as the stadium erupted to the magician’s magic. The ball landed at Messi’s feet after a pass from teammate Robert Taylor was blocked.

Lionel Messi now becomes the most decorated player in football history with 44 titles since 2004 to 2023. ✨ pic.twitter.com/6qFbg5gtq5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 20, 2023



Messi dribbled past Nashville defender Walker Zimmerman and unleashed a bending shot from just outside the penalty box into the top left corner of the goal. Diving goalkeeper Elliott Panicco had no chance at playing the ball.

What a finish Lionel Messi Omg !!! pic.twitter.com/Dth7C2H1Ij — Messi Media (@LeoMessiMedia) August 20, 2023

Fafa Picault level the scores for Nashville in the 57 minute. Inter Miami could have won the game inside 90 minutes has Messi not missed a couple chances. Messi had a shot from a similar position in the 71st minute, but hit the post as the teams played to a 1-1 draw in regulation.

In penalties too Messi opened the scoring for Inter Miami before the likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also netted.

Este equipo pic.twitter.com/cXrFCf2fPc — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 20, 2023

Such has been the impact of the Argentine World Cup winner, that his Inter Miami teammates tossed him in the air following the win in celebration. Messi himself jumped like a kid after the final shot was saved. Interestingly, when Messi joined Inter Miami, DeAndre Yedlin willingly gave him the captaincy.

On Sunday, as Inter Miami lifted the trophy, Messi gave back the captaincy armband to Yedlin and shared the trophy lift. “Inter’s objective is to continue growing in the same way that it has been since everything began,” Messi had said just before the final.

‘To be part of that and obviously to continue competing and then helping the club to a final, it would be spectacular to be able to win our first title,” the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner added. With 10 goals, Messi topped the goal-scoring charts and was also awarded the Best player in the Tournament trophy.

Up next, Messi’s Inter Miami will travel to Cincinnati to play in a semifinal of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

