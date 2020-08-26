Lionel Messi has informed Barcelona that he wants to leave the club via fax on Tuesday amid all the transfer speculations ahead of the summer window. The decision comes after Barca’s humiliating loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Messi’s contract with the Spanish club ends next summer. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer Update: Manchester City Figuring Out if They Can Afford The Barcelona Superstar

Messi’s legal team has cited Coronavirus for leaving the club early. Also Read - Barcelona Without Lionel Messi Unimaginable: Ex-Camp Nou Star Deco Amid Transfer Rumours

The lawyers for Messi have sent Barcelona fax, informing them about him triggering the release clause. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer News Update: PSG, Juventus, Inter Milan Keen on Signing Barcelona Star

“In principal, this clause expired on June 10, but the unusual nature of this season disrupted by the coronavirus opened the way for Messi to ask to be released from his contract now,” wrote Spanish sports daily Marca. “It’s the first step towards opening negotiations over his departure, on the basis of which his release clause amounts to 700 million euros ($828 million).”

The decision has broken a lot of hearts as Messi fans gathered outside the Camp Nou stadium once the news became public.

Former Barca skipper, Carlos Puyol wrote: “Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend,” tweeted Puyol while Arturo Vidal posted a cryptic message saying. “When you shut a tiger in a cage he doesn’t give in, he fights back,” he wrote.

Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigo. — Carles Puyol (@Carles5puyol) August 25, 2020

Cuando acorralas a un tigre el no se rinde, el pelea!!!💪🏽👑😉👍🏽🐯 pic.twitter.com/UnZsLNzI9S — Arturo Vidal (@kingarturo23) August 25, 2020

“I don’t see him anywhere else. I can’t believe it. I prefer to think it’s an ultimatum given to management for Bartomeu to go,” said Ruben Tejero, a 28-year-old Barca fan told AFP.

Barcelona fans have gathered outside Camp Nou and are chanting “Bartomeu out!” 😡pic.twitter.com/krYQ1Ctz6f — Goal (@goal) August 25, 2020

Reports suggest that many top European clubs like Manchester City, PSG and Manchester United are interested in getting the services of Messi.