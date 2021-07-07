New Delhi: Argentina captain Lionel Messi displayed an aggressive side of his during the Copa America semifinal against Colombia. The high-octane clash went to a penalty shootout where Argentina managed to beat Colombia 3-2 as their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez made three stunning saves.Also Read - Leading From Front: 'Passionate' Lionel Messi Displays His Aggressive Side During Penalty Shootout Against Colombia | WATCH

During the penalty shootout, Colombia’s Yerry Mina shot was denied by Martinez as Messi started mocking the Everton defender. Mina scored a penalty in the game against Uruguay after the match ended 0-0 at full time. The 26-year-old did a wild dancing celebrating after scoring from the spot. Messi on Wednesday mocked him for missing the shot against Argentina. Messi screamed at Mina: “Dance Now! Dance Now!.” The two players had played together for FC Barcelona in 2018. Also Read - One More Goal Accomplished: Lionel Messi Reacts After Argentina Win Copa America 2021 Semifinal

MESSI SCREAMING ‘DANCE NOW’ AFTER YERI MINA’s MISS 😂😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/P8120ApG7J — Messi Worldwide (@Messi_Worldwide) July 7, 2021



The former teammates also had a clash earlier in the game when Mina made a rough tackle to stop Messi. Also Read - Copa America 2021 Golden Boot Race Ahead of Semi-Final: Lionel Messi Ahead as Top Goal Scorer

Meanwhile, Argentina goalkeeper Martinez also got into Mina’s head just before he took the shot. The Aston Villa glovesman told him, “You’re nervous, eh? I can tell you’re nervous” “I know where you’re going to shoot. Watch and see how I’m gonna eat you up.”

However, Messi scored his penalty in the shootout to provide Argentina with an edge from the first kick itself. He also provided an assist in the game to Lautaro Martinez which put Argentina in the front early in the game.

After the match, Messi heaped huge praise on Emiliano to make stunning saves in the crucial penalty shootout.

“Penalty Shootout is total luck, but we knew Emiliano will stop at least 2. He deserves it, he is a monster of a keeper,” he said after the match.

“At times it became difficult, but we have Emiliano Martinez who is a phenomenon. We trusted him. We achieved the goal of being able to play every game and now we’re going through the final,” he added further.