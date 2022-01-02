Paris: Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed on Sunday that Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat and two other members of the team have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, ahead of the club’s Coupe de France clash with Vannes.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Robert Lewandowski Points Difference Between Two Football Legends

The club tweeted today on social media that after the winter break, mandatory tests were carried out and 4 positive cases have been detected, which includes three footballers and one member from the staff. All now have been taken under Covid protocal supervision.



Just one hour after the tweet, PSG revealed the names in a statement, where Lionel Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala have tested postive for the virus.

‘The 4 players that tested positive for Covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are currently in isolation and are subject to the appropriate health protocol,’ the club issued a statement.

The statement also gave an update about Brazilian International, Neymar Jr. He will be undergoing treatment in Brazil till 9th January and his return is expected to be in 3 weeks time. The Brazilian forward is nursing an ankle injury which he suffered last month.

‘Neymar JR will continue his treatment in Brazil until 9 January with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff. His return to training is still expected to be in about 3 weeks.’ the club told.