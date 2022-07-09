New Delhi: News coming in from France, PSG superstar Lionel Messi has threatened to leave the French Giants if they decide to rope in Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United. As per a report from El Nacional, the 35-year old Messi has literally threatened PSG bosses, if Portuguese star Ronaldo comes to Parc de Princes.Also Read - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Meet The Captains Of All 32 Teams

A lot of speculations is going on regarding Ronaldo's transfer as the 37-year old has withdrawn himself from participating in the pre-season tour for the Red Devils.

With Neymar also expected to leave the Parisans this summer, the French giants are quite obviously looking for an ideal replacement for the Brazilian. The all-time highest goal-scorer in international football is the best candidate for the job, but if Messi is not welcoming with the potential signing as per reports, then it would be a big dilemma for the PSG officials.

Ronaldo has been previously linked with Juventus, Sporting Lisbon, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and now Paris Saint-German has joined the race for the winger cum forward.

If the signing happens and Messi decides to stay, it would be a dream duo for all the football fans out there as many have dreamt of seeing the two of the them play together for the same team.

Messi had a below average first season for PSG. On the other hand, Ronaldo has been quite impressive individually, ending up as the top-scorer for his team, even though he failed to capture any silverware, unlike Messi.

Both of them will be featuring for their respective countries, what it looks like to be their last ever FIFA World Cup appearance in November.