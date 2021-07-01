Camp Nou: Would Lionel Messi leave Camp Nou and head to the Emirates Stadium? Amid all the speculations after Messi became a free agent last night, Arsenal fans now want the Gunners’ to get the Argentine icon on their side. This is surprising because all this while reports suggested that clubs like PSG and Manchester City are interested and Joan Laporta is optimistic about prospects to retaining the 34-year-old. Also Read - REVEALED: Why is Lionel Messi's NEW Barcelona Contract Getting Delayed - Joan Laporta Answers

Something tells me @Arsenal are about to go for Barca free agent, Mr Lionel Messi, in a move that would bring the 2nd greatest footballer of this generation to the Emirates in a free transfer. I know Messi has always wanted to play for the Arsenal. Make his wish come true guys — Chief Omekanaya (@da_shyguy) July 1, 2021

Lionel Messi is a free agent, and no clubs are vying for his signature, yet! 😏@Arsenal are you ready to go crazy…. Let’s crash the internet. — Biodun Yusuf 🍁 (@bideyy) July 1, 2021

#BreakingNews Arsenal have joined in the race of signing Free Agent Lionel Messi. Arsenal believ3 they can Lure the 34 yr old who is out of contract with Barcelona. Arsenal board ready to us3 all the necessary resources to bring Messi to the Emirates. — bigpappi🤴 (@sotrickyutd) July 1, 2021

@Arsenal Lionel Messi is now a free agent. You failed to sign him with Fabregas when a teenager, time to make your move. — Lawrence GC Davies (@LDaviesEJ) July 1, 2021

In all likelihood, Messi would get an extension at Camp Nou.

While speaking to El Transistor, Barcelona President Joan Laporta has confirmed that Lionel Messi and the club have reached an agreement and things are on track. The delay is happening because there is an issue with Financial Fair Play. Laporta also added that both parties are looking to find the best solution.