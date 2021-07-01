Camp Nou: Would Lionel Messi leave Camp Nou and head to the Emirates Stadium? Amid all the speculations after Messi became a free agent last night, Arsenal fans now want the Gunners’ to get the Argentine icon on their side. This is surprising because all this while reports suggested that clubs like PSG and Manchester City are interested and Joan Laporta is optimistic about prospects to retaining the 34-year-old. Also Read - REVEALED: Why is Lionel Messi's NEW Barcelona Contract Getting Delayed - Joan Laporta Answers
In all likelihood, Messi would get an extension at Camp Nou.
While speaking to El Transistor, Barcelona President Joan Laporta has confirmed that Lionel Messi and the club have reached an agreement and things are on track. The delay is happening because there is an issue with Financial Fair Play. Laporta also added that both parties are looking to find the best solution.