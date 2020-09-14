Lionel Messi – whose equation with Barcelona chief Josep Maria Bartomeu has never been good – would reportedly ask the Argentine to accept a wage cut of near £1m-a-week wages. Not just Messi, other players will also have to go through this. This decision by the management comes as the club has not been in good financial condition lately due to the pandemic. Also Read - Kylian Mbappe to be Lionel Messi's Successor at Barcelona?

As per a report on a Spanish outlet Cuatro, Josep will make the move and let Messi – who made a U-turn on his transfer and decided to stay back at Camp Nou – know about it soon.

According to the Express via Football Leaks, the all-time great earns just shy of £1m-a-week (£988,000) with the Blaugrana, with this huge figure not even including bonuses or image rights fees.

The same report suggests that Messi – who has been through a lot of strain in the month gone by – would be leading the entire side’s concern over this when the meeting takes place.

Scoring 31 goals and chipping in with 26 assists, individually Messi has been in top form, but unfortunately, that has not helped the Catalans win a title in the season.

Earlier, Messi decided to move on from Camp Nou after Barca suffered a humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters. Also, his relationship with the Barca president was reported to be a reason.

Speculations were rife that Messi was keen on reuniting with Pep Guardiola at Etihad, but soon the six-time Ballon D’Or-winner himself quashed the claims.

Meanwhile, Messi has also played a game for Barcelona this season after having a change of heart. He would also be seen in LaLiga soon.