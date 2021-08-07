Camp Nou: Looks like Lionel Messi would choose France over England and head to PSG after a long association with FC Barcelona – the only club he has played for. Despite being from Argentina, he made Camp Nou in Barcelona his home. Now that his tenure with the club has come to an end, fans are going to give their favourite son a unique goodbye.Also Read - LIVE Bajrang Punia Bronze Medal Match Streaming, Tokyo 2020: When And Where to Watch Wrestler Bajrang Punia Match Online And on TV

As reported by ESPN’s Moil Lorens, fans are planning to chant the legend’s name in the 10th-minute of every game at Camp Nou. Also Read - Bajrang Punia's Father REVEALS Indian Wrestler Was Carrying Knee Injury During Semi-Final in Tokyo Olympics 2020

It is believed his equation with former Barcelona President Bartemou was the trigger point of him contemplating a move out of the club. Current Barcelona President Joan Laporta tried his best to hold onto the Argentine icon, but despite reaching an agreement, things could not materialise. Also Read - Lionel Messi's Jersey Number at PSG Revealed, it is Not Barcelona's No 10: Report

Some reports also suggest that the 34-year-old has picked his jersey number and to everyone’s surprise it will not be his favoured No 10. He would be wearing jersey No 19 at PSG.

There is no confirmation about his PSG move, but the rumours are growing in favour of the French giants. If that happens, Messi reunites with Neymar. Messi and Neymar have enjoyed a lot of success together at Camp Nou and hence it would excite fans like never before.

Recently, the 34-year-old Argentine won his first international title with the national side. Argentina beat Brazil in the final of the Copa America. Neymar was a part of that game as he went head-to-head against his old Barca mate. Messi was seen consoling his friend Neymar after Brazil lost.