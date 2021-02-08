The latest is that Lionel Messi is joining Paris Saint-Germain after reports suggested that the Barcelona captain has started believing in the club again and would stay back at Camp Nou. Seems like Messi is set to sign PSG according to French reports. Amid intense speculation, Messi has been pictured wearing a PSG shirt on the front cover of France Football. Also Read - Lionel Messi Named Football's GOAT During NFL Super Bowl; Cristiano Ronaldo Missing Out Sparks Controversy

The 33-year old's contract is due to expire at the end of the season. This report has once again opened the Pandora's Box.

Earlier, reports claimed that Manchester City and PSG were closing in on the Argentine star. In fact, rumours were that Messi was inclined to reunite with Pep Guardiola. Reports claim that Brazilian star Neymar is working closely to ensure Messi joins PSG.

Recently, Messi’s contract was sensationally leaked by a Spanish outlet and that claimed that the Barcelona skipper is the richest athlete ever in history.

It would be interesting to see how Messi performs when Barcelona lock horns with PSG next week in a Round of 16 Champions League fixture.

The six-time Ballon D’Or winner was recently voted as the best footballer of the decade over rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Barca icon had a dream run in the last decade, bagging six La Liga titles, five Copa del Rey trophies, two Champions Leagues, and four Ballon d’Ors. In the ongoing La Liga season, the 33-year old has once again emerged as the lone shining spot for the struggling Barcelona by scoring 12 goals and two assists in 18 La Liga, and three goals and two assists in four Champions League fixtures.