Home

Sports

Lionel Messi To Leave Ligue 1 Giants Paris Saint-Germain At End Of Season – Report

Lionel Messi To Leave Ligue 1 Giants Paris Saint-Germain At End Of Season – Report

Lionel Messi has been suspended by PSG after a two-day Saudi Arabian trip regarding which the Ligue 1 side wasn't informed about.

Lionel Messi had signed for PSG in 2021. (Image: @FabrizioRomano)

New Delhi: Lionel Messi will be leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the ongoing season, according to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano. It is also understood that Messi’s father Jorge has communicated the secision to PSG football advisor Luis Campos a cuople of weeks ago.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.