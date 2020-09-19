Lionel Messi – the Barcelona icon who made a dramatic U-turn to stay back at Camp Nou – will not feature in the all-important El Classico versus Real Madrid on October 25 as he will join the Argentinian team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier. Argentina would be playing Bolivia and Ecuador and the six-time Ballon D’Or-winner would be on national duty. This would be a massive setback for the Catalans as he is one of their biggest strengths. Also Read - 'Lionel Messi is a Player For Barcelona', Man City Coach Pep Guardiola Breaks Silence

Messi would also be eager to join the national team as they prepare for the upcoming World Cup as it could be his last opportunity to win the coveted crown and repeat what Diego Maradona did in 1986.

Messi will have to undergo quarantine after returning from South America and will not be permitted to join the side for the El Classico. The 33-year old will not just miss the big derby, but also miss fixtures against Getafe and Deportivo Alave.

The full list of the selected players will be announced on the 20th of September and should Messi’s name be on the list, he will certainly miss out on some crucial fixtures at the beginning of the new season.

Earlier, Messi had a change of heart and decided to stay back at Camp Nou as he did not want to drag the club he started his career with as a 13-year old to court for a legal tussle. Speculations were rife and it suggested that Messi is in contact with Pep Guardiola and he could be interested in heading to Etihad to rejoin forces with him.

He decided to end his contract with Barca after a humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.