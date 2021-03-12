Sergio Ramos claims that he is ready to welcome arch-rival Lionel Messi at Real Madrid. There has been a lot of speculations around Messi’s future as he is expected to leave the Catalan giants after his contract expires this season. Also Read - Despite UCL Exit, Lionel Messi Can See Barcelona have Great Future: Ronald Koeman on The Argentine Possible Transfer

Messi is arguably the best player to ever play the game and he has proved it from time to time. In the much-anticipated 'El Clasicos' against Real Madrid, Messi has netted 26 goals and provided 14 assists.

Ramos has even said that Messi can stay at his home for a week if he joins Real Madrid.

“Of course, 100%!,” Ramos said on Twitch show “Charlando Tranquilamente” when asked if he would welcome Messi to Real.

“He could stay at mine for the first week or so. He can find his feet and get comfy, I’d be more than happy to do that.

The Los Blancos captain further said it would be great to not face the six-time Ballon d’Or winner as Madrid fans have already endured him so much in the past years.

“Us Madrid fans have had to endure Leo’s best years [with him at another team] so to not have to face him every week would be great and to have him with us would obviously help us to win and have more success. It would be stupid to say it wouldn’t.”

However, Ramos stated there is no chance of him joining Barcelona despite his admiration for new president Joan Laporta.

“Absolutely no chance! I like [new Barca president Joan] Laporta, I’ve met him and I liked him,” Ramos said.

He claims it’s like seeing Barcelona greats like Xavi, Carles Puyol and Messi joining Madrid which will not happen.

“But it’s the same as not seeing Xavi, [Carles] Puyol or even Messi signing for Madrid; it works the other way too and there’s those of us who would never play for Barca. There’s some things money can’t buy,” Ramos said.