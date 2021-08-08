New Delhi: Lionel Messi, the former Barcelona striker will break his silence on his exit from the team, the club announced. Messi could not formally put pen to paper for the new five-year deal due to financial obstacles of the LA Liga regulations. In fact, the nature of the press conference hasn’t been revealed by the club but Messi is expected to answer some interesting questions.Also Read - Lionel Messi Press Conference Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Ex-Barcelona Legend

Furthermore, it has been reported that Messi could also make a move to PSG Saint-Germain and it would be interesting to note how things will unfold in the next week. Messi joined Barcelona as an 18-year young sensation and now he leaves as one of the best footballers of all time.

Messi savoured great success while playing at the club for 17 years in which he scored 672 goals, bagged a total of 34 trophies and won six Ballon d'Or awards in his glorious stay at the iconic club. Messi made a total of 778 appearances for the club.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta stated on Friday that he wasn’t ready to put the future of the club at risk by renewing Messi’s contract.

“We could not accommodate Messi’s contract,” said Laporta, who was re-elected as club president in March and who said Friday he would not “mortgage” the club for anybody.

“The situation we have inherited is abominable and the sports salary bill represents 110 per cent of the club’s income. La Liga’s rules set limitations and we have no margin. We have known the situation since we arrived but the numbers we have seen are even worse than we thought,” Laporta added.

Barcelona has total debts of almost 1.2 billion euros, with more than half of it needed to be repaid in the short term. Messi and Barcelona fans have been in shock after the contract could not be finalised between the two parties earlier in the week.