Lionel Messi has already spoken to Man City manager Pep Guardiola over the prospects of joining the club after his legal team send a fax to Barcelona making it clear that the six-time Ballon D'or-winner is going to leave the club a year ahead of his contract due to the coronavirus situation.

According to Spanish outlet Radio Catalunya, Messi has already contacted former boss Guardiola about a move to the Etihad.

Messi and Guardiola were together from 2008-2012 in Barcelona where the duo enjoyed a lot of success. They won two Champions League trophies and three LaLiga titles in a period and Messi had also become the best footballer in the world then.

Another report on the Spanish website SPORT suggests that Manchester United and PSG have already pushed to look to sign the 33-year-old.

Meanwhile, the lawyers for Messi have sent Barcelona fax, informing them about him triggering the release clause.

“In principal, this clause expired on June 10, but the unusual nature of this season disrupted by the coronavirus opened the way for Messi to ask to be released from his contract now,” wrote Spanish sports daily Marca. “It’s the first step towards opening negotiations over his departure, on the basis of which his release clause amounts to 700 million euros ($828 million).”

The decision has broken a lot of hearts as Messi fans gathered outside the Camp Nou stadium once the news became public.

On the other hand, Barca says that his contract ends next summer and they will contest the player’s argument that the deadline changed when the season was rearranged after lockdown.

The decision to leave Barca comes in the wake of the humiliating 8-2 loss in the Champions League against eventual champions Bayern Munich in the quarters.