Over the years Lionel Messi has emerged one of the best footballers of modern times and now with the news of his leaving Barcelona after the Champions League exit, rumours are rife about which club he could join. While some reports suggest that he is inclined towards a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester United, former English defender Rio Ferdinand revealed that Chelsea would also be vying to get the services of the Argentine.

But, who will be able to pay the whopping amount is the question everything boils down to.

On several occasions in the past, Barcelona has said that Messi – who started his career with the Spanish club – would remain at Camp Nou. But if someone is looking to get him on board, they have to pay a release clause of €700 million. In rupees, it comes to a staggering 61,49,43,00,000.00.

In 2017, when Neymar left Barca for PSG, the club kept Messi’s price similar to the Brazilian – that was € 222 million.

It is also reported that the club will not let go of the skipper easily and are readying up to fight a legal battle as the Argentine wants to be released a year ahead of the completion of his contract, citing coronavirus as a reason.

“In principal, this clause expired on June 10, but the unusual nature of this season disrupted by the coronavirus opened the way for Messi to ask to be released from his contract now,” wrote Spanish sports daily Marca. “It’s the first step towards opening negotiations over his departure, on the basis of which his release clause amounts to 700 million euros ($828 million),” his lawyers faxed this to Barcelona.

It would be interesting to see who finally is able to pay the amount and get Messi.