Lionel Messi is up for grabs! The Barcelona star made the announcement a couple of days back that he is now available to be traded. This comes six months ahead of the expiry of his contract with Barcelona. While big clubs are vying to get the services of the Argentinian, Spartak Moscow engaged in a hilarious Twitter exchange with the Barcelona captain.

"Hi, Leo!" wrote Spartak Moscow with a screenshot of B/R Football. Messi was instant as he did not get into details but looked to end the conversation with one word, which was 'no'.

In a very sporting manner, Spartak Moscow replied to Messi with a simple caption: "Pain."

The exchange is already going viral as fans are reacting.

This tweet is already doing that for you 😂 https://t.co/taoi2MFCdM — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) January 1, 2021

Admin come to barcelona — Sanil✨ (@sanilfcb) January 2, 2021

“This admin is GOATed,” a user replied.

The exchange quickly racked up 80,000 likes and 15,000 retweets in just a few hours.

After the 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich in Champions League last season, Messi decided to leave Camp Nou and go elsewhere. The 32-year old informed his decision the management as well.

A few days later, Messi made a dramatic U-turn and decided to continue playing for Barcelona. He stated that he had decided to not leave the club was because he did not want to drag the club – that gave him all the success and fame – into a legal battle and his family was another reason why he decided to stay back at Camp Nou.

Reports suggest Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are interesting in getting Messi onboard.