Lionel Messi could be heading to Etihad for the upcoming season. Amid speculation rumours, a report in the Sun suggests that Manchester City have been told they have a chance of getting Messi onboard, but only if they offer him £500k a week, after tax. The report also states that this move would be for a year and then it would be reconsidered. If the 12-month contract is inked, Messi could pocket a record £25million-a-year.

If that happens, Messi would become the best-paid player in Premier League history. With Messi still deciding his future prospects, a number of clubs are still ready to play the wait-and-watch game. Reports had earlier suggested that PSG could be interested in Messi.

There were also rumours that Messi had a word with Pep Guardiola and was interested in a reunion with him at City. On the other hand, Guardiola is still playing the wait-and-watch.

Meanwhile, after missing out on the LaLiga title, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said that it would be impossible to play with Messi and he still hopes the Argentine does not leave Camp Nou.

“We hope he will not leave because he is still the best player in the world and he has shown today. It is impossible to play without him,” Koeman told a post-match interview with Marca.

Looks like the writing is on the wall. Koeman, who seems to be in doubt that Messi would decide to stay, also said that the call purely lies with him given the form he is in having scored 30 goals already.

“It is a question for Leo to decide. For me and for the team, we hope he stays because if don’t have him, we have doubts about who will score so many goals,” he added.