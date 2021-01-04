Lionel Messi – who is in his last six months of his contract with Barcelona – has already made himself available in the transfer market. Speculations were rife that Messi would reunite with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in 2020 when he informed the club that he wanted to leave following the 8-2 humiliation against Bayern Munich in Champions League. Also Read - Lionel Messi Not Picked in L'Equipe's World 2020 XI: Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski Make Coveted Team

Now, City CEO Ferran Soriano has reacted to the possibilities of Messi coming to Etihad. Hailing him as the best footballer in the world, Soriano reckoned that the six-time Ballon D'Or-winner has earned the right to decide what he does next.

While speaking to Catalunya Radio, without revealing a lot in the fear of being misquoted, he said: "Anything I say, even if it is obvious, can make a misunderstood headline. It's clear that Messi has earned the right to choose what he wants to do. He's the best in the world."

Soriano reckons that now – unlike the past – nothing blocks him from leaving Barcelona.