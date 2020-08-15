Lionel Messi is considering moving out of Camp Nou after Barcelone suffered a humiliating 2-8 loss against Bayern Munich on Friday night in the Champions League game at Lisbon. Barcelona conceded eight for the first time since 1946, something that would haunt them. Also Read - Gerard Pique Reacts After Lionel Messi-Led Barcelona's Humiliating 8-2 Loss Against Bayern Munich in Champions League Quarters

As per a report in COPE, Messi will leave the Catalans in 2021 if there's not a full restructuring of the club.

Messi's current contract expires next summer and big clubs would be keeping their eyes on the six-time Ballon D'or winner to get him onboard. Barcelona has not won a single title this season despite 31 goals and 26 assists from Messi. It is also the first time since 2007 that no Spanish club has made it to the semifinals.

There have been rumours that Messi could consider Inter Milan or Manchester City.

Former English defender Rio Ferdinand has also urged Messi to reconsider his stay at Camp Nou after the UCL drubbing.

‘What is Messi thinking going home tonight?’ Ferdinand asked while speaking to BT Sport after the game.

“Does he want to spend his time left in that shirt given the performances and the way the squad is looking at the moment in comparison to other teams around Europe. Has he got the time to sit there and wait?” he added.

Ferdinand also said that he feels Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino should take over as manager as he is best fitted for the job.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka was not sympathetic towards Lionel Messi and Barcelona after the 8-2 thrashing on Friday night in the Champions Trophy quarter-final. An elated Goretzka after the match said, it ”was fun”.

Bayern Munich will now await the winner of Man City and Lyon in the semis – which again promises to be a mouthwatering clash.