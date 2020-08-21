Lionel Messi’s move to Manchester City is ‘complicated, but not impossible’ feels Ivorian footballer Yaya Toure. This comes after massive speculations and rumours that the Barcelona star could be contemplating a transfer from Camp Nou after the humiliating 2-8 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters. Also Read - Man Utd Skipper Harry Maguire 'Arrested on Holiday' After Altercation at Mykonos Bar: Reports

Toure in an interview with The Daily Star, said, "It is going to be complicated.

He admitted that as much as he knows the footballer, Messi loves Barcelona and the philosophy of the club and that is what will make it complicated for him.

“From what I know, Messi loves Barcelona. He loves the city, he loves the club, he loves the philosophy there.

Toure also added further and said that if he has to shift from Camp Nou, it could be City as the English club have the money and can afford him.

“But if he had to leave the club, maybe he could come to City. Why? Because City have the money to buy him and there are only a few clubs in the Premier League who can afford him, to be honest.

Toure also said that Messi coming to City will help the club and will make the Premier League intense and hard.

“If he comes to City he is going to be good for City because the rest of the Premier League is quite intense and hard as well.

“The way Messi plays, few managers are going to love him because he just sits off to the side and does not want to defend much.

Messi had a season to forget as the Spanish club did not manage to win a single title this season and that is cited as a major reason for the Argentine’s change of mind.