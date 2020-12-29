Amid all the transfer rumours surrounding Lionel Messi, former Barcelona president Juan Laporta believes he can convince the Argentine to stay back at Camp Nou for a few more years. Laporta – who is one of a handful of candidates vying to become Barcelona’s next president – said this days ahead of the elections on January 24. Also Read - Blues Stars Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma Reveal Love For Indian Fans on Star Sports Select’s Latest Series ‘Certified Chelsea’

I hope to convince Messi to stay a few more years with us so that this beautiful story he has at Bara can continue, Laporta told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

Some feel his promise to hold Messi back could be his tactic to win the voters over.

Admitting that he has the credibility of Messi, Laporta revealed how the Barcelona captain always thanks him for doing what he had committed.

“I have the honor to have the credibility of the player. When we meet, Messi always is telling me that you always did what you said you would, and this is something that I am very proud of and I don’t want to lose,” he said.

Laporta knows Messi from the time he left his family in Argentina and joined Barcelona in 2003.

In a bid to woo voters, Laporta said that he wants to bring back joy for the fans of Barcelona and believes he can do it because he has done that in the past.

“I can bring back the joy to Barcelonas fans because I have the experience of having already done so, he said. I have the commitment and preparation required to take the decisions the club needs,” he added.

Meanwhile, multiple reports suggest that Manchester City and Paris Saint Germains are the frontrunners to lap up the services of Messi.

Messi – who picked up an injury on the right ankle – would miss Barcelona’s LaLiga fixture against Eibar on Tuesday.