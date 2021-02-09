Amid all speculations that Paris Saint-Germain is closing-in on Lionel Messi, reports suggest that Manchester City is preparing a deal and would start transfer talks with the Barcelona captain next month. That makes things really spicy as the third version claims that the 33-year old footballer has had a change of heart and has started believing in the club again and would continue. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi or Robert Lewandowski - Who Should Have Won The 2020 Ballon d'Or?

According to ESPN, City are are taking their time – and will make a move for Messi in 'March or April'.

The same sources claim that their more low-key approach will stand them in better stead to impress Messi.

One told them: “PSG are making a mistake with the strategy they’re using. Leo doesn’t like all that noise in the media and even less the type of comments [which have been made].”

Last year, after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Messi informed the club that he wanted to move out. That time, rumours claimed that Messi would be reuniting with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City as the two have enjoyed massive success together in the past.

Recently, a comment made by Angel Di Maria irked Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman. Di Maria said: “There’s a big chance (of Messi coming). We have to be calm and let things develop.”

Reacting to Di Maria, Koeman cautioned the PSG player not to make such a statement ahead of the Champions League clash. “It’s disrespectful. It’s wrong to say such a thing and only heats up the Champions League game even more,” Koeman said.

Messi scored his 644th goal for the Spanish side in December and became the player with the most goals for a single club, overtaking Pele’s long-standing record. He scored 19 LaLiga goals.