With Lionel Messi entering the last six months of his contract with Barcelona, massive speculations are doing the rounds. While reports suggest that the Barca captain would be heading to Etihad and reunite with Pep Guardiola there, Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed that Messi is there in their bucket list.

Referring to Messi's transfer to PSG as a 'dream', PSG's sporting director Leonardo had said that this is not the right time to speak about it.

"Great players like Messi will always be on PSG's list. But this is of course not the time to talk about it, or to dream about it," he said in a conversation with France Football.

Calling the four-month period still left for the transfer season as an ‘eternity’ in football, he said that there are other big clubs who are also looking into the matter closely.

“But we are seated at the large table of those clubs who are following the matter closely. In fact, no, we are not yet seated, but our chair is reserved just in case. Four months in football is an eternity, especially in this period.”

Messi – who picked up his first red card for Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final – could face a lengthy ban of 12 games. Reports suggest that the legal team of Barcelona is trying to prepare a good defense.

Messi recently made a comeback to the Barcelona side after an injury against Athletic Bilbao in the Super Cup final. Barcelona lost the match 3-2 in extra-time. Messi was unable to score in the summit clash.