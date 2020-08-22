With the summer transfer window around the corner, speculation has been rife on the future of Barcelona star Lionel Messi after the club’s Champions League exit. The rumours gathered steam after the Argentine expressed his wish to leave Camp Nou for a better opportunity. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi 'Not From This Planet': PSG's Neymar Praises Juventus, Barcelona Star Amid Transfer Speculations

It seems top clubs like Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan are interested in getting him on board for the upcoming season.

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, all the three clubs are going to make an offer to Messi soon.

On the other hand, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has said that he will do anything to keep Messi at Camp Nou and wants to see the striker finish his career at the club.

Hailing Messi as a ‘pure winner’, Koeman told Dutch media outlet NOS.

“I am very close with Pep Guardiola and I am still in contact with him now. Pep told me Messi wants to win, he wants to win everything. And if he does not win, he can get very annoyed. I am looking forward to working with him,” he said.

A determined Koeman said that Messi has to stay at Camp Nou and has to finish his career with Barca.

“I have to make sure that Messi will be able to function well in this team, and that he feels important. He is the captain of this club. He has to finish his career here. Messi is Barcelona and Barcelona is Messi,” he added.

Meanwhile, former English defender Rio Ferdinand has asked him to consider going elsewhere after the 8-2 thrashing against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters, which ended Barca’s poor season where the Spanish club did not win a single title.