With speculation about Lionel Messi's future increases that he will leave Camp Nou, Barcelona president Joan Laporta reacted on the matter after the convincing 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Copa Del Rey final on Sunday. Hailing Messi as the best in the world, Laporta said he was 'convinced' the Barcelona skipper would stay at Camp Nou.

"Leo is the best in the world, he is deeply rooted in the club. I am convinced he wants to stay and we will do everything within our means and in our power to make him stay," he told an interview with Marca after the final.

Meanwhile, Messi scored a brilliant brace to help the Catalans win the title for the 31st time. Messi has already scored 31 goals across competitions this season and has been unstoppable.

Earlier, there were massive rumours that he would leave the club after Barcelona had to face an early exit in the Champions League for the second year in a row. Reports had suggested that his father and agent is in talks with Man City management and a move to Etihad and a reunion with Pep Guardiola looked likely.

But now things have changed for the better at Camp Nou. By the looks of it, Messi is here to stay at the club he started his career with and won all the laurels.

“It’s very special to be captain of this club, where I’ve spent half my life,” said Messi, whose contract expires in the summer.

“It’s a very special cup for me to be able to lift. It’s a pity we can’t celebrate with our fans. It was a hard year for us and to be able to celebrate this and try and win La Liga is very important. It’s a transition year, with a lot of young players, the team has become stronger,” the Barcelona skipper added.