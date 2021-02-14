Speculations are rife whether Lionel Messi will continue at Barcelona or not. After the 5-1 win over Alaves, Barca manager Ronald Koeman said that Messi was ‘happy and excited’ at Camp Nou. This is a big statement ahead of the transfer season as rumours are that Messi would be heading to Manchester City ot PSG. Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores Brace as Barcelona Beat Alaves 5-1 to Extend Their Winning Streak in La Liga

“Well, we know that Leo is a decisive player, he has been for many years, he is very concentrated. He’s excited, he’s happy and he’s been very effective in front of goal,” Koeman said while talking to reporters after Barcelona’s emphatic win. Also Read - Lionel Messi Donates Historic Boots For Auction to Raise Money For Children Fighting Cancer

Hailing Messi, Koeman said the Barcelona skipper is ‘vital’ if Barcelona want to win trophies in the future. Also Read - Messi-Neymar Reunion in Doubt After PSG Star Injured Ahead of Champions League Clash With Barcelona

“He has a great vision of play, so of course if we want to try and go through or aspire to win trophies having Messi at his best is vital, but we need also everyone else at the best. That’s very important,” he added.

Messi informed Barcelona that he wants to leave Camp Nou after the 8-2 drubbing against Bayern Munich in the Champions League last year. Soon after making this announcement, he made a dramatic U-turn and decided to stay back at the club where he started from.

The Argentine scored a brace against Alaves wgere he matched Xavi Hernandez’s record for the club’s highest appearances in La Liga and he celebrated the milestone with his 15th league goal of the season.

Barcelona will now lock horns with PSG on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. It is expected to be a cracker as the French club is eyeing to get Messi onboard.