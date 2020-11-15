Lionel Messi is in the last season of his contract with Barcelona and in all likelihood, the Argentine icon will leave Camp Nou. Reports suggest that he is interested in joining Manchester City. According to a report on SportsMole, Messi has kept two conditions to join the Cityzens. The Argentine icon wants both Pep Guardiola and Sergio Aguero at the club. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes: Virat Kohli Leads Sports Fraternity Wishes on Diwali, Urges Fans 'Not to Burst Crackers'

Guardiola – whose contract with the club ends next summer – has been a part of Messi's success in the past and hence the footballer wants to reunite with Guardiola. Reports also suggest that the club is looking to replace the Spanish manager. Aguero – the all-time top-scorer for the club – has not featured in a lot of games this season and his contract ends next season as well.

It would now be interesting to see if Man City extend the contract of the coach-player duo to lure in Messi’s services.

Omar Berrada, the club’s Chief Operating Officer admitted in October to Manchester Evening News that Man City has the financial muscle to attract Messi.

“He’s the best player in the world, he’s the best player of his generation. I think any club in the world would like to explore the possibility of him joining their team. The fact that it was commented that he wanted to come to play for City just shows you how far the team has come over the last years where the best talent of his generation and potentially saying he wants to come and play for us,” he had said.