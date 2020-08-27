Things have heated up after Barcelona star Lionel Messi informed the top bosses at Camp Nou that he wants to leave the club. While all the other clubs are planning ways to lure Messi in, Man City is emerging as the frontrunner. According to a report on Veronica Brunati, City are prepared to meet Messi’s family in a bid to convince him to sign for them. Also Read - Lionel Messi Could Face 'FIFA Ban' if he Fails to Resolve Contract Situation at Barcelona: Report

If that happens, Messi would reunite with Pep Guardiola and according to reports, the Argentine star has spoken to the City manager already. Also Read - IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals to 'Bid' For Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi Amid Transfer Rumours?

“The best thing about him is not what he does but how simple he makes everything look. He is not just the best player because he can dribble past three or four players, it is because he does it better than anyone in the world,” the City manager once said in an interview with L’Esportiu. Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer Fee is Whopping €200 Million if he Wants to Leave Barcelona

Meanwhile, former English defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed that even Chelsea would be looking to rope Messi in. As per the Spanish website SPORT, Manchester United is also keen on getting the services of Messi.

According to a report in Brunetti, PSG is also preparing an offer for Messi and Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan is also set to leave the club after their humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the quarters of the Champions League.

The 33-year old is a six-time Ballon D’Or-winner, but this season he has not won a single title with Barcelona – a club he has spent nearly two decades with. He joined Barca as a U-14 player and then rose up the ranks to become the best player in the world.