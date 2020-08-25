The uncertainty over FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi’s future at the club continues and so does the hopes of Manchester City to bring the talisman to Etihad Stadium should there be an opportunity. Also Read - Georgina Rodriguez's Cryptic Post Sparks Engagement Speculations With Cristiano Ronaldo | POST

While in the past Messi has stated his desire to remain at Camp Nou, this time, the Argentine is tight-lipped over his future following 8-2 Champions League quarterfinal humiliation against eventual champions Bayern Munich last earlier this month.

According to ESPN, City are figuring out if they can afford signing Messi from Barcelona without breaching Financial Fairplay Regulations.

City have already signed Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres during the transfer window and their owner Khaldoon Al Mubarak has promised more arrivals in the summer.

“We’ll be sensible and pragmatic about it but we will do what it takes, I think you’ve seen when it comes to the two acquisitions we have made, Ake and Ferran Torres, we moved quickly,” Khaldoon said. “There are additional players we will be bringing in and we will stick to the plan, obviously within the realities of the market that we live in today.”

Barcelona though consider Messi as not for sale and his €700 million release clause could keep suitors at bay.

But according to the report, there are voices in the Barcelona board that won’t be opposed to Messi exiting the club. The revenue generated from the sale of Messi, the section feels, could be reinvested into rebuilding of the team.

Barcelona confirmed the sacking of coach Quique Setién last week and appointed Ronald Koeman as his successor.

French club and Champions League runners-up Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel says Messi will be welcome at the club but doesn’t think he will leave Barcelona.

“He’s very welcome. What coach says no to Messi?” Tuchel told BT Sport . “I think Messi finishes his career in Barcelona. He’s Mr Barcelona.”

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez is also reportedly not happy with the treatment meted out to him at the club. The Uruguayan is among those whom Barcelona are planning to offload as part of restructuring.

Another report claims that Koeman spoke to Suarez for about a minute and informed him he’s not part of his plans.