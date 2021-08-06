New Delhi: Argentine football icon Lionel Messi is leaving his childhood club Barcelona after 21 years as the club announced on Thursday. The contract negotiation between Messi and Barcelona ended as the club stated they can’t register the six-time Ballon d’Or winner due to La Liga Financial Fair Play rules. During his glorious stint with Barcelona, Messi won every trophy including four Champions League and 10 league titles and a total of 35 trophies.Also Read - Lionel Messi Transfer Saga: Barcelona President Joan Laporta Explains Reason Behind The Argentine Exit

The 34-year-old is now heavily linked to a move to Premier League champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who also coached Messi during his time at Barcelona, denied the reports of the potential signing of the legendary Argentina forward.

Guardiola, who shared great relations with Barcelona, thanked Messi for his services to the club and take it to another level by dominating the football world for a decade.

“Day by day, game by game, he made something unique. All I can say is thank you so much to bring Barcelona to another level, to allow Barcelona to dominate the world for a decade with him and his mates. I wish him the best for the rest of his career,” Guardiola said in the press conference.

City signed Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish for a Premier League record-breaking transfer move of £100 million. Guardiola said that the club was convinced that Messi would stay at Barcelona as currently, the Argentine is not in their transfer thoughts.

“We spent 40 million on Jack Grealish. £100m we paid and £60m we won (from transfers). And he will wear the number 10. We were convinced by Grealish and convinced Leo would stay at Barca. Right now he is not in our thoughts,” he added.

On the other hand, PSG manager Pochettino claims that the French club is working on several options to improve the squad as he hinted on a potential Messi transfer move. However, he confirmed that Messi’s arrival would not lead to Kylian Mbappe’s departure from the club.

“I have not spoken with [Messi],” Pochettino told a pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s Ligue 1 opener against Troyes. “And [any move] would not mean that Kylian would leave.

“A player of Messi’s calibre, that is what is interesting to me. The club are working on several options, but we must focus on the game with Troyes.

“We know about what happened yesterday. The club is working on the transfer window and on the elements that could come in to improve the team and allow us to achieve our goals,” he added.