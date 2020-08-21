Rumours have been linked with Barcelona star Lionel Messi contemplating moving out of Camp Nou and heading to Etihad Stadium, manager Ronald Koeman has reportedly had a chat with Man City coach Pep Guardiola. Also Read - Neymar is a Player of Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo’s 'Calibre', Says ex-PSG Manager Luis Fernandez

Hailing Messi as a 'pure winner', Koeman told Dutch media outlet NOS.

"I am very close with Pep Guardiola and I am still in contact with him now. Pep told me Messi wants to win, he wants to win everything. And if he does not win, he can get very annoyed. I am looking forward to working with him," he said.

A determined Koeman said that Messi has to stay at Camp Nou and has to finish his career with Barca.

“I have to make sure that Messi will be able to function well in this team, and that he feels important. He is the captain of this club. He has to finish his career here. Messi is Barcelona and Barcelona is Messi,” he added.

The speculations started making the rounds after Barcelona were thrashed 8-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters. Following the loss and no title this season, veteran footballer Gerard Pique offered to quit the club as well, as he felt new blood should be brought in to revive the state of the famous Spanish club.

After the loss, former English defender Rio Ferdinand also asked Messi to contemplate a change from Barcelona.

Ivorian star Yaya Toure also said that Messi coming to City will help the club and will make the Premier League intense and hard. Adding further, Toure said it would be ‘complicating, but not impossible’.