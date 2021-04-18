Lionel Messi has done everything one can only imagine to do in their lifetimes and hence it was not surprising to see his Barcelona teammates treat their captain like a celebrity after the Copa Del Rey win. After the thumping 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday, Barcelona players genuinely lined up to take pictures with the trophy and Messi one-by-one. Also Read - Lionel Messi Reacts After His Brace Helps Barcelona Beat Athletic Bilbao to Win Copa Del Rey

The video is already going viral as Messi fans are loving it to bits:

During the match, Messi scored a brace which helped Barcelona win the Copa Del Rey title for the 31st time.

Earlier, there were reports that Messi wants to leave Camp Nou after Barcelona’s early exit in the Champions League, but now it seems he may continue with the Catalans.

Barcelona broke the deadlock on the hour mark, with Antonie Griezmann making amends for his earlier miss by sweeping home from Frenkie De Jong’s cross.

The Dutchman headed home the second to end Athletic’s resistance before Messi struck a superb brace to give new president Joan Laporta the first trophy of his second reign. “It’s very special to be captain of this club, where I’ve spent half my life,” said Messi, whose contract expires in the summer. “It’s a very special cup for me to be able to lift. It’s a pity we can’t celebrate with our fans. It was a hard year for us and to be able to celebrate this and try and win La Liga is very important. It’s a transition year, with a lot of young players, the team has become stronger.” Messi’s future is unknown but in the present, he is still proving decisive for his club.

