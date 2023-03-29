Top Recommended Stories

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT Debate is Back After Argentine Scores Record Hattrick vs Curacao

After Messi scored his 100th international goal to join Ronaldo in the 100-goal club, fans started the GOAT debate again.

Updated: March 29, 2023 8:15 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Lionel Messi's Record 100th International Goal Helps Argentina Hammer Curacao 7-0

Curacao: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are easily the best footballers of the generation if not the best ever. The two superstars have not only redefined the beautiful game but also taken it to an all-new level. The two players enjoy a massive fanbase as expected and it is not unusual to see their loyalists go at loggerheads with each other on social space. Who is the ‘Greatest Of All Time’ – the GOAT debate! After Messi scored his 100th international goal to join Ronaldo in the 100-goal club, fans started the GOAT debate again.

Messi came into the game against Curacao not just as his country’s all-time record goalscorer, but with more goals than the next two top marksmen — Gabriel Batistuta on 56 and Sergio Aguero with 41 — put together.

This was Argentina’s second match since winning the World Cup in dramatic style against France in Qatar in December — triumphing 4-2 on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw — and it was always going to be about Messi reaching 100 goals.

He had come up short on Thursday last week when he notched his 99th goal for the Albiceleste as Argentina toiled in their homecoming celebration match against Panama.

Published Date: March 29, 2023 8:12 AM IST

Updated Date: March 29, 2023 8:15 AM IST

