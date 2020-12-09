Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo GOAT Debate: Seems like the debate finally has an answer and it is in favour of the Juventus star after the Turin side thrashed Barcelona 3-0 win over Lionel Messi-led Barcelona on Wednesday at Camp Nou. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo's Unreal Move to Steal Ball Possession From Lionel Messi During UCL Between Barcelona-Juventus Game Goes Viral | WATCH

The Twitter handle of Juventus football club on October 29 had posted: You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou."

You probably looked it up in the wrong dictionary. We'll bring you the right one at Camp Nou 🔍📖 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 28, 2020

This was in response to a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Barcelona which had a post with a picture of Messi and it read: “We are glad you were able to see the on your pitch.”

We are glad you were able to see the 🐐 on your pitch, @juventusfcen! 😘 pic.twitter.com/yh74wh0lNJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 28, 2020

The official handle responded to that old tweet after blanking the Spanish giants on their turf. It seems like Juventus have had the last in the ‘GOAT’ debate where Ronaldo is the clear winner. The tweet read: “We kept our word: we brought it!”

Even though the match did not have a larger impact on their journey in the Champions League, yet the stakes were high as the two best footballers – Lionel Messi and Cristiano – of the modern generation were facing-off after two years.

Ronaldo’s brace powered Juventus to the top of the points table as Barcelona finished Group G at the No 2 spot.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Ronaldo could reunite with Manchester United after Chevrolet has shown willingness to finance his return to Old Trafford.

On the other hand, the future of Messi looks uncertain as well as his contract ends in the next six months with Barcelona.